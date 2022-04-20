Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

AQST has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

AQST stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 4,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,561. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.30.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,080,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 35,101 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

