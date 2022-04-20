Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
ARBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbe Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,020,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.
Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arbe Robotics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that addresses the core issues that have caused the autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.
