Arch Capital Group (ACGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $49.51.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,165.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

