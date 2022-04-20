Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,520 shares of company stock valued at $21,408,641 over the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after acquiring an additional 183,413 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

