Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

ARBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,698. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

