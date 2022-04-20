Argus Boosts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $500.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Argus from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.63.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $459.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.07.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

