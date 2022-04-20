Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.70 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $8.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $35.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.55 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.25 billion to $36.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ARW opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.87.

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,039,243.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

