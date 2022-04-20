ASGN (ASGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. ASGN has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.310-$1.370 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASGN stock opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. ASGN has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $131.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

