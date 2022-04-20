ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 2,850 by Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,850 ($37.08) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 96.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($29.92) to GBX 1,700 ($22.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.05) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.66) to GBX 2,125 ($27.65) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.09) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,511.79 ($45.69).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 1,447 ($18.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 1,398 ($18.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,386 ($70.08). The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,738.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,185.30.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.68), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,798,960.76).

ASOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.