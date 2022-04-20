Aspen Technology (AZPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Aspen Technology to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Aspen Technology has set its FY22 guidance at $5.23-5.39 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $5.23-5.39 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $161.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.71.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

