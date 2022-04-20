Assura (LON:AGR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.04) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.04) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 81 ($1.05).

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 68.20 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.05).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

