Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) PT Lowered to $6.00

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. Astra Space has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astra Space will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTR. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astra Space by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,978 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Astra Space by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

