AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a £115 ($149.62) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £115 ($149.62) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($123.60) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($156.13) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a £105 ($136.61) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £104.36 ($135.78).

LON:AZN opened at £104.70 ($136.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £162.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,716.81. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 7,392 ($96.17) and a one year high of £110 ($143.12). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,565.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,975.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

