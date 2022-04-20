Atco (ACO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.
Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter.
