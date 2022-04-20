Atento (ATTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Atento to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter. Atento had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. The business had revenue of $327.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million. On average, analysts expect Atento to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.60. Atento has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atento S.A. ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Atento worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

