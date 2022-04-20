Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) to report $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $861.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAWW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

AAWW opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.06.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.