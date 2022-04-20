Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Atmos Energy reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

ATO stock opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

