ATN International (ATNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ATN International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.95 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.90%.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 132.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

