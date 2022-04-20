Atomera (ATOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.54 and a quick ratio of 10.54. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Atomera by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atomera by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Atomera by 11,663.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Atomera by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Atomera (Get Rating)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.