Atomera (ATOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01.
Atomera stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.54 and a quick ratio of 10.54. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
About Atomera (Get Rating)
Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
