Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.58.

AEXAY has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Atos from €44.00 ($47.31) to €35.50 ($38.17) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of AEXAY opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Atos has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

