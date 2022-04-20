aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Shares of LIFE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. 64,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,063. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $125.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

