Aura Biosciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 27th (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 27th. Aura Biosciences had issued 5,400,000 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $75,600,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of Aura Biosciences’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $51,617,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.