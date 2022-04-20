Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

ADSK traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.80. 1,764,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.41. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $186.29 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

