Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) will post $226.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.19 million to $228.06 million. Autohome reported sales of $281.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. Autohome has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $96.40.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

