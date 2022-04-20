Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATHM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 247.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. Autohome has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $96.40.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

