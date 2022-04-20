Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $100.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Autoliv by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,754,000 after acquiring an additional 206,952 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after purchasing an additional 656,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 71.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 403,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $87,591,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

