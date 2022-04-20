Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY22 guidance at $6.74-6.86 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $229.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.78. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.