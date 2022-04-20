AvalonBay Communities (AVB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. AvalonBay Communities has set its Q1 guidance at $2.14-2.26 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $9.30-9.80 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $246.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,188.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 32,731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.40.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

