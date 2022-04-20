Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. Avaya has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,824,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

