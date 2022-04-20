Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ: AVAH):

4/19/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

3/31/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $11.50 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

3/25/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

3/15/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Aveanna Healthcare stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. 461,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,459. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $583.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

