Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ: AVAH):
- 4/19/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “
- 3/31/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $11.50 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
- 3/25/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “
- 3/15/2022 – Aveanna Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “
Aveanna Healthcare stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. 461,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,459. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $583.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $13.00.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
