Avient (AVNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Avient has set its FY22 guidance at $3.50 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Avient’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avient to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AVNT opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63. Avient has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $1,121,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Avient by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avient by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

