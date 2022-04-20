Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

AVNT opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Avient has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 54,013 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Avient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Avient by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

