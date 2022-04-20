Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE AVNT opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Avient has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avient will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Avient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Avient by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Avient by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 54,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Avient by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

