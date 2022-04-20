Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avient also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.920 EPS.

NYSE AVNT opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. Avient has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avient will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Avient by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avient by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 54,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Avient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

