Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $245.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $164.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.33.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR opened at $285.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.78. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.62. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after purchasing an additional 899,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,677,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,091,000 after buying an additional 188,328 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.