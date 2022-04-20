Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 511.43 ($6.65).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.90) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.64) to GBX 530 ($6.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.90) to GBX 520 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered Aviva to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 468 ($6.09) to GBX 480 ($6.25) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.70), for a total value of £71,757.54 ($93,361.36). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,433.10).

LON:AV opened at GBX 435.80 ($5.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £16.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 427.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 415.84. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 461 ($6.00).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a yield of 23.93%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 44.27%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

