Avnet (AVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Avnet has set its Q3 guidance at $1.45-1.55 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avnet to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $710,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $592,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,551,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,810,000 after acquiring an additional 619,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

