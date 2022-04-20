AXIS Capital (AXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.78. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 24.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 103,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 112,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

