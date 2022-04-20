Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 400,924 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,441,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,151,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,266,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 175,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

