AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $32.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on AZEK from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.83.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul J. Kardish purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,003.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 3,690.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in AZEK by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

