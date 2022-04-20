AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZEK. TheStreet cut AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. 2,483,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. AZEK has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.83.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 26.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,481 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 12.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after acquiring an additional 193,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 20.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,539,000 after acquiring an additional 475,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

