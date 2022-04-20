B. Riley Raises Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $14.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

UTI stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 229,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

