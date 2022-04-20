B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Redbox Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.66). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDBX. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.20.

Shares of RDBX stock opened at 2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 2.18. Redbox Entertainment has a 52-week low of 1.61 and a 52-week high of 27.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDBX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

