B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTO. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark raised their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.86.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.15. 1,339,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.15. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.63.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$657.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Stansbury sold 40,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total transaction of C$232,425.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,180,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,158,919.16. Also, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total value of C$38,730.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 505,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,184.58. Insiders have sold 493,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,624 in the last 90 days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

