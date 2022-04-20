Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €46.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a €46.00 ($49.46) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.07 ($46.31).

ETR:G1A opened at €37.68 ($40.52) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.76. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($52.20). The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

