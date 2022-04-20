Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €46.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been given a €46.00 ($49.46) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.07 ($46.31).

ETR:G1A opened at €37.68 ($40.52) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.76. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($52.20). The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.