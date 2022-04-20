Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of BADFF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

