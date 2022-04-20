Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on BMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.63. The company had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $85.55 and a twelve month high of $112.36.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Badger Meter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.
