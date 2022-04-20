Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKR stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of -102.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.