Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €4.40 ($4.73) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.19) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.84) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.38) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.00 ($4.30) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.00 ($4.30) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.94 ($4.24).
Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($5.67) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($6.72).
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
