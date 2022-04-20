Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.04.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.20 ($4.52) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.55) price target for the company.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

